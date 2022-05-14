Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Chiefs hold leadership time at 104th Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    Command Chiefs hold leadership time at 104th Fighter Wing

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Massachusetts Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan and 104th Fighter WIng Command Chief Stephen Jeffers held leadership time with 104FW Airmen on May 14, 2022 at Barnes Air National Guard base. The 104FW regularly holds leadership time in both small and large groups to give Airmen time with leadership and to develop leadership skills. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 11:23
    Photo ID: 7201160
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-UN054-2011
    Resolution: 7952x4970
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Chiefs hold leadership time at 104th Fighter Wing [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Lindsey Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Leadership
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

