PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2022) Lt. j.g. Aaron Booker, left, from Memphis, Neb., and Ensign Bryce Biediger, from San Antonio, navigate the Philippine Sea from the pilot house aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7201092 VIRIN: 220515-N-CO548-1020 Resolution: 2626x1751 Size: 277.71 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay transits the Philippine Sea [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.