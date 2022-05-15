Mobile Bay Chaplain offers an evening prayer

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2022) Command Chaplain Lt. Jeremy Carr, from Carmel Valley, Calif., offers an evening prayer to Sailors listening aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

