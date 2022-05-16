NSA Naples' Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony

220516-N-IE405-1071 NAPLES, Italy (May 16, 2022) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart, left, congratulates Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Scott Chilko, from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, prior to receiving his new senior chief combination cover, during a frocking ceremony at NSA Naples' Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, May 16, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

