Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Naples' Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    NSA Naples' Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    220516-N-IE405-1049 NAPLES, Italy (May 16, 2022) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Scott Chilko's wife, Cassie Chilko, left, holds his new senior chief combination cover while his daughter Ava Chilko holds his new senior chief collar device during a frocking ceremony at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, May 16, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 07:44
    Photo ID: 7200834
    VIRIN: 220516-N-IE405-1049
    Resolution: 8256x5368
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples' Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Naples' Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony
    NSA Naples' Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony
    NSA Naples' Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony
    NSA Naples' Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Naples
    frocking ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT