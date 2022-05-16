NSA Naples' Senior Chief Frocking Ceremony

220516-N-IE405-1049 NAPLES, Italy (May 16, 2022) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Scott Chilko's wife, Cassie Chilko, left, holds his new senior chief combination cover while his daughter Ava Chilko holds his new senior chief collar device during a frocking ceremony at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Italy, May 16, 2022. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

