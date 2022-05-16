SkySoldiers execute platoon live-fires in Latvia

U.S. Army paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct platoon live-fire training during exercise Rock Dawn in Latvia, May 16, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

