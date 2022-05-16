Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SkySoldiers execute platoon live-fires in Latvia [Image 2 of 6]

    SkySoldiers execute platoon live-fires in Latvia

    LATVIA

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct platoon live-fire training during exercise Rock Dawn in Latvia, May 16, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 05:43
    Photo ID: 7200716
    VIRIN: 220516-A-DU810-540
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SkySoldiers execute platoon live-fires in Latvia [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alexander Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

