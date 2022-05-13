Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ashland conducts LCM operations during Croc Response [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Ashland conducts LCM operations during Croc Response

    TIMOR SEA

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Lt. John Stevens 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    TIMOR SEA (May 13, 2022) The forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) conducts landing craft mechanized (LCM) operations with the Australian Army in support of Operation Croc Response. Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Juliana LaFrance)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Location: TIMOR SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ashland conducts LCM operations during Croc Response [Image 7 of 7], by LT John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

