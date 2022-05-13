USS Ashland conducts LCM operations during Croc Response

TIMOR SEA (May 13, 2022) Landing Craft Mechanized (LCM) 8, assigned to 36 Water Transport Troop, 10 Force Support Battalion, Australian Army, conducts amphibious operations with the forward-deployed amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in support of Operation Croc Response. Ashland, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Juliana LaFrance)

