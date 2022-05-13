Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAFM MWD competition [Image 6 of 8]

    RAFM MWD competition

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.13.2022

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The 100th Security Forces Squadron hosted a Military Working Dog competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 13, 2022. The MWD competition was hosted in recognition of National Police Week, a time to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 03:50
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
