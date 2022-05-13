RAFM MWD competition

The 100th Security Forces Squadron hosted a Military Working Dog competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 13, 2022. The MWD competition was hosted in recognition of National Police Week, a time to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

