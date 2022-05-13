The 100th Security Forces Squadron hosted a Military Working Dog competition at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 13, 2022. The MWD competition was hosted in recognition of National Police Week, a time to pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 03:50
|Photo ID:
|7200659
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-DL164-0079
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAFM MWD competition [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT