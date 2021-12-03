Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFSCC Spotlight: Australian Exchange Officer Exemplifies Excellence in Space Career [Image 1 of 2]

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Jaimee Maika, chief of strategy at the Combined Space Operations Center, stands next to the Australian flag at the Combined Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Mar. 8, 2021. As chief of strategy at the CSpOC, Maika and her team engage with theater, allied and commercial partners to ensure delivery of resilient, timely and focused space capabilities to the joint force and coalition partners. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

    Exchange Officer
    Royal Australian Air Force
    CSpOC
    chief of strategy

