CFSCC Spotlight: Australian Exchange Officer Exemplifies Excellence in Space Career

Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Jaimee Maika, chief of strategy at the Combined Space Operations Center, stands next to the Australian flag at the Combined Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Mar. 8, 2021. As chief of strategy at the CSpOC, Maika and her team engage with theater, allied and commercial partners to ensure delivery of resilient, timely and focused space capabilities to the joint force and coalition partners. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison)

