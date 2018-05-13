SUFFOLK, Va. (May 9, 2022) Rear Admiral Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command, speaks to delegates of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Shipping Working Group during a week-long seminar at Old Dominion University’s Virginia Modeling Analysis Simulation Center in Suffolk, Va., May 9, 2022. The NSWG meets annually to develop standardization in order to enhance interoperability of NATO forces with a focus on Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping, Maritime Trade Operations, maritime security, and protection of merchant shipping. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2018 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 16:27 Photo ID: 7199900 VIRIN: 220509-N-DP001-0039 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.27 MB Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Shipping Working Group [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.