    NATO Shipping Working Group

    NATO Shipping Working Group

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2018

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    SUFFOLK, Va. (May 9, 2022) Rear Admiral Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command, speaks to delegates of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Shipping Working Group during a week-long seminar at Old Dominion University’s Virginia Modeling Analysis Simulation Center in Suffolk, Va., May 9, 2022. The NSWG meets annually to develop standardization in order to enhance interoperability of NATO forces with a focus on Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping, Maritime Trade Operations, maritime security, and protection of merchant shipping. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2018
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 16:27
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    NATO
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    NSWG
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    USFFC

