SUFFOLK, Va. (May 9, 2022) Delegates of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Shipping Working Group gather at Old Dominion University’s Virginia Modeling Analysis Simulation Center in Suffolk, Va., for a week-long seminar May 9, 2022. The NSWG meets annually to develop standardization in order to enhance interoperability of NATO forces with a focus on Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping, Maritime Trade Operations, maritime security, and protection of merchant shipping. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theodore Green)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7199898
|VIRIN:
|220509-N-DP001-0093
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO Shipping Working Group [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Theodore Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT