Coast Guard Law Enforcement Personnel Tour USS Billings

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 11, 2022) – Chief Mineman Jonathan Wampler, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), explains small boat operations and ship capabilities to Cmdr. Frank Florio, commanding officer of Tactical Law Enforcement Team (TACLET) South, during a tour of the ship, May 11, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)
