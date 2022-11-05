Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Law Enforcement Personnel Tour USS Billings [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Law Enforcement Personnel Tour USS Billings

    PUERTO RICO

    05.11.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220511-N-N3764-1002
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 11, 2022) – Chief Mineman Jonathan Wampler, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), explains small boat operations and ship capabilities to Cmdr. Frank Florio, commanding officer of Tactical Law Enforcement Team (TACLET) South, during a tour of the ship, May 11, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

    Tour
    Puerto Rico
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet
    CG Law Enforcement
    USS Billings (LCS 15) Gold Crew

