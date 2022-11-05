Coast Guard Law Enforcement Personnel Tour USS Billings

220511-N-N3764-1001

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 11, 2022) – Cmdr. Brett Seeley, right, commanding officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) Gold crew gives a tour of the ship to Capt. Robert “Bob” Kinsey, Chief, Response Enforcement Branch Seventh Coast Guard District and Cmdr. Frank Florio, commander of Tactical Law Enforcement Team (TACLET) South, May 11, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

