Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurlburt provides critical Lead Wing C2 expertise to 366th FW [Image 2 of 2]

    Hurlburt provides critical Lead Wing C2 expertise to 366th FW

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    VIRIN: 220414-F-PO220-1002
    The 705th Training Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida, provided critical command and control Lead Wing training for the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Apr. 13-14, 2022. The training culminated with a tabletop exercise, or TTX, concentrated on processes within the LW and various interactions between the LW and the air component; Col. Jeffrey Burdette, 366th Maintenance Group commander, and Lt. Col. Brandon Mackay, 366th FW chief of staff, led the A-Staff TTX. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 15:09
    Photo ID: 7199658
    VIRIN: 220414-F-PO220-1002
    Resolution: 1024x485
    Size: 102.84 KB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt provides critical Lead Wing C2 expertise to 366th FW [Image 2 of 2], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurlburt provides critical Lead Wing C2 expertise to 366th FW
    Hurlburt provides critical Lead Wing C2 expertise to 366th FW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hurlburt provides critical Lead Wing C2 expertise to 366th FW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    ACC
    USAF
    366th Fighter Wing
    505th Command and Control Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT