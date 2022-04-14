Hurlburt provides critical Lead Wing C2 expertise to 366th FW

VIRIN: 220414-F-PO220-1002

The 705th Training Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida, provided critical command and control Lead Wing training for the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Apr. 13-14, 2022. The training culminated with a tabletop exercise, or TTX, concentrated on processes within the LW and various interactions between the LW and the air component; Col. Jeffrey Burdette, 366th Maintenance Group commander, and Lt. Col. Brandon Mackay, 366th FW chief of staff, led the A-Staff TTX. (U.S. Air Force photo)

