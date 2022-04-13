Hurlburt provides critical Lead Wing C2 expertise to 366th FW

The 705th Training Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida, provided critical command and control Lead Wing training for the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Apr. 13-14, 2022. The 705th TRS provided C2 academics to the 366th FW Air staff, or A-Staff, introducing ACE, air component organizational design basics, command relationships, conditions-based authorities, Commander’s Critical Information Requirements, purposed LW organizational structures, communication priorities, and other general C2 considerations.

(U.S. Air Force photo)

