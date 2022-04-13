The 705th Training Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida, provided critical command and control Lead Wing training for the 366th Fighter Wing, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Apr. 13-14, 2022. The 705th TRS provided C2 academics to the 366th FW Air staff, or A-Staff, introducing ACE, air component organizational design basics, command relationships, conditions-based authorities, Commander’s Critical Information Requirements, purposed LW organizational structures, communication priorities, and other general C2 considerations.
(U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 15:09
|Photo ID:
|7199653
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-PO220-1002
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|68.51 KB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt provides critical Lead Wing C2 expertise to 366th FW [Image 2 of 2], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hurlburt provides critical Lead Wing C2 expertise to 366th FW
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT