Guam Port Dawgs remember fallen Airmen in annual memorial run

Air Transportation Airmen assigned to the 44th Aerial Port Squadron and the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, located at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, participated in the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run, May 15, 2022.



This year’s 1.5-mile run united 200 Reserve Citizen and active duty Airmen along with their families to remember fallen Airmen in the air transportation community.

Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Location: GU