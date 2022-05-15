Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Port Dawgs remember fallen Airmen in annual memorial run [Image 1 of 2]

    GUAM

    05.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    624th Regional Support Group

    Air Transportation Airmen assigned to the 44th Aerial Port Squadron and the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, located at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, participated in the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run, May 15, 2022.

    This year’s 1.5-mile run united 200 Reserve Citizen and active duty Airmen along with their families to remember fallen Airmen in the air transportation community.

