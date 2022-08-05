Staff Sgt. Destiny Crews, the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade mobility noncommissioned officer in charge, watches a light medium tactical vehicle exit the vessel during a port to fort operation at the Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, South Carolina May 8th, 2022. The port to fort operation is being conducted to return equipment assigned to the DSB from the Central Command area of operations following the unit’s 9-month deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3 DSB Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 14:54 Photo ID: 7199614 VIRIN: 220508-A-BS718-236 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.88 MB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Provider Soldiers conduct port to fort operations [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Joel Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.