Provider Soldiers conduct port to fort operations

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin Coleman (center), the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade mobility officer, discusses port operations with Soldiers from the 414th Signal Company, 258th Movement Control Team and unit movement officers assigned to the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3 DSB during a port to fort operation at the Joint Base Charleston Naval Weapons Station in Charleston, South Carolina May 8th, 2022. The port to fort operation is being conducted to return equipment assigned to the DSB from the Central Command area of operations following the unit’s 9-month deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3 DSB Public Affairs)

