Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A [Image 6 of 6]

    909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, refuels from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, May 12, 2022. The JPARC provides more than 77,000 square miles of airspace, making it the world’s largest instrumented air, ground and electronic combat training range. RF-A is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise allowing forces to practice interoperability by providing unique opportunities to integrate into joint and multilateral training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 13:36
    Photo ID: 7199431
    VIRIN: 220512-F-YB356-1828
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A
    909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A
    909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A
    909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A
    909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A
    909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RED FLAG-Alaska
    RedFlagAlaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT