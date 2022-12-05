909th Air Refueling Squadron participates in RF-A

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deull Arnold, boom operator assigned to 909th Air Refueling Squadron, conducts aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th ARS from Kadena Air Base, Japan, during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, May 12, 2022. RF-A is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise allowing forces to practice interoperability by providing unique opportunities to integrate into joint and multilateral training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

Date Taken: 05.12.2022
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado