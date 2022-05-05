HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command

CAPT Ryan Keys, Commander, Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic, presents CDR Timothy Drosinos, Commanding Officer, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two Two, with his end of tour award during a Change of Command ceremony held onboard Naval Station Norfolk on 5 May 2022. The mission of HSC-22 is to deploy helicopter detachments to conduct sea combat operations in support of the fleet and national defense and to provide logistics, search and rescue, force protection, and disaster response to the Virginia Capes as directed.

(U.S. Navy photo by Diane Sebastiano.)

