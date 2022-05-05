HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command

A group photo taken of the pilots of Helicopter Sea Squadron (HSC) 22 during the command's Change of Command ceremony. The mission of HSC-22 is to deploy helicopter detachments to conduct sea combat operations in support of the fleet and national defense and to provide logistics, search and rescue, force protection, and disaster response to the Virginia Capes as directed.

(U.S. Navy photo by Diane Sebastiano.)

