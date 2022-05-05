Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    A group photo taken of the pilots of Helicopter Sea Squadron (HSC) 22 during the command's Change of Command ceremony. The mission of HSC-22 is to deploy helicopter detachments to conduct sea combat operations in support of the fleet and national defense and to provide logistics, search and rescue, force protection, and disaster response to the Virginia Capes as directed.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Diane Sebastiano.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 13:38
    Photo ID: 7199403
    VIRIN: 220505-N-N0783-1021
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 204.24 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command
    HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command
    HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command
    HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command
    HSC-22 Holds Aerial Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pilot
    HSC22
    Navy
    COMNAVAIRLANT
    CNAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT