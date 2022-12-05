Vietnam War Veteran visits Naval Museum

Gary Royse, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, presents a commemorative pin and letter from The United States of American Vietnam War Commemoration to a Vietnam War Veteran in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia is a partner of the commemoration. The museum is also home to their exhibit, “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975,” which tells the story of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

