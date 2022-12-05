Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veteran visits Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 7 of 14]

    Vietnam Veteran visits Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Gary Royse, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, presents a commemorative pin and letter from The United States of American Vietnam War Commemoration to a Vietnam War Veteran in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, located on the second floor of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia is a partner of the commemoration. The museum is also home to their exhibit, “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975,” which tells the story of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 11:41
    Photo ID: 7199187
    VIRIN: 220512-N-TG517-219
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 729.09 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veteran visits Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 14 of 14], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

