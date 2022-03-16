NAVEURAFCENT visit

220515-N-TL956-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 15, 2022) Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (right), Rear Adm. Brad Collins, (center) and Capt. William Lane, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain (left) tour the base emergency operations center during a visit onboard NSA Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nicolas Mahone/Released)

