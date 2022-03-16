220515-N-TL956-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 15, 2022) Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (center right), Rear Adm. Brad Collins, (center left), Capt. William Lane, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain (front right) and Cmdr. Haywood Williams, NSA Bahrain’s installation security officer (front left), tour base facilities during a visit onboard NSA Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nicolas Mahone/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 09:54 Photo ID: 7198946 VIRIN: 220515-N-TL956-1008 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 7.08 MB Location: BH Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVEURAFCENT visit [Image 3 of 3], by LT Nicolas Mahone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.