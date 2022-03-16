Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAHRAIN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Lt. Nicolas Mahone 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    220515-N-TL956-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 15, 2022) Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (center right), Rear Adm. Brad Collins, (center left), Capt. William Lane, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain (front right) and Cmdr. Haywood Williams, NSA Bahrain’s installation security officer (front left), tour base facilities during a visit onboard NSA Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nicolas Mahone/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVEURAFCENT visit [Image 3 of 3], by LT Nicolas Mahone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bahrain
    navy
    NAVEURAFCENT

