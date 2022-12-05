ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Chandler Anderson plays bass-guitar during the chapel’s band-practice aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 12, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)
|05.12.2022
|05.16.2022 02:12
|7198593
|220512-N-MZ836-1383
|4299x6449
|1.29 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
