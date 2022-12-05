Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Clay plays drums during the chapel’s band-practice aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 12, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

Date Taken: 05.12.2022
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN