Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 7 of 9]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jesse Schwab 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonathan Clay plays drums during the chapel’s band-practice aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 12, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 02:12
    Photo ID: 7198591
    VIRIN: 220512-N-MZ836-1366
    Resolution: 5406x3604
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean
    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MUSICIAN
    DEPLOYMENT
    GUITARIST
    KEARSARGE LHD 3
    CHAPEL BAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT