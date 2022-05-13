Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR and German partners at "Pioneer Challenge" [Image 7 of 10]

    2CR and German partners at &quot;Pioneer Challenge&quot;

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A German Soldier with Panzerbrigade 12 listens to instructions given by a U.S. Soldier with Regimental Engineer Squadron (RES), 2nd Cavalry Regiment during “Pioneer Challenge” at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 13, 2022. Pioneer Challenge is a physically demanding training event that incorporates military tasks and skills specific to the RES to promote cohesion and esprit de corps among the Pioneer formation and their German partners.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

