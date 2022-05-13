U.S. Soldiers with Regimental Engineer Squadron (RES), 2nd Cavalry Regiment and German Soldiers with Panzerbrigade 12 listen to instructions during “Pioneer Challenge” at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 13, 2022. Pioneer Challenge is a physically demanding training event that incorporates military tasks and skills specific to the RES to promote cohesion and esprit de corps among the Pioneer formation and their German partners.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.16.2022 01:01 Photo ID: 7198543 VIRIN: 220513-A-BS310-0292 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 30.65 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2CR and German partners at "Pioneer Challenge" [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.