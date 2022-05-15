Illinois Army National Guard NCO Retires After Nearly 26 Years of Service

Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Gorup, the Noncommissioned Officer-Charge of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Operations Center, retired with almost 26 years of service on Sunday, May 15, during a ceremony on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. Gorup spent 21 years of his career in the Infantry and deployed four times, the last being with the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009.

Pictured is Chaplain Candidate (1st Lt.) Kyle Peachey giving the benediction during the ceremony.

