    Illinois Army National Guard NCO Retires After Nearly 26 Years of Service [Image 32 of 38]

    Illinois Army National Guard NCO Retires After Nearly 26 Years of Service

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Gorup, the Noncommissioned Officer-Charge of the Illinois National Guard's Joint Operations Center, retired with almost 26 years of service on Sunday, May 15, during a ceremony on Camp Lincoln in Springfield. Gorup spent 21 years of his career in the Infantry and deployed four times, the last being with the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009.
    Pictured is Chaplain Candidate (1st Lt.) Kyle Peachey giving the benediction during the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 22:01
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Illinois NationalGuard Retirement Soldier4Life

