    166th Airlift Wing Jet Propulsions Replace Aircraft Engine [Image 10 of 10]

    166th Airlift Wing Jet Propulsions Replace Aircraft Engine

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Paul Freebery, a propulsion technician with the 166th Maintenance Squadron, uses a light as he ensures a new C-130 Hercules aircraft engine is secure at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., May 14, 2022. The C-130 mission is an important mission for the 166th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder)

