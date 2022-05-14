166th Airlift Wing Jet Propulsions Replace Aircraft Engine

U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Paul Freebery, a propulsion technician with the 166th Maintenance Squadron, makes asjustments to ensure a new C-130 Hercules aircraft engine is secure at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Del., May 14, 2022. The new engine will allow the C-130 to fly 166th Airlift Wing missions with success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder)

