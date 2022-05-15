Army Reserve 2022 Best Squad competitor Sgt. Preston Hough, representing the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, drags a 90 lb sled during spring drag carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 15, 2022. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2022 U.S. Best Squad Competition from May 14-21, 2022. The 2022 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Brandon Levy)

