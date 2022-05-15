Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 14 of 14]

    Army Combat Fitness Test

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    Army Reserve 2022 Best Squad competitor Staff Sgt. Juan Tapiacardona, 357th Field Hospital, recovers after the 2-mile run event during the Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 15, 2022. Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2022 U.S. Best Squad Competition from May 14-21, 2022. The 2022 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 15:26
    Photo ID: 7198039
    VIRIN: 220515-A-CR911-080
    Resolution: 4220x3780
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 14 of 14], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    Best Squad Competition
    ACFT
    2022ARBSC
    2022BSC

