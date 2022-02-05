220502-N-PC065-1068 AEGEAN SEA (May 2, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Britnee Locquiao, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, directs a joint light tactical vehicle onto a landing craft, air cushion, assigned to ACU 4 in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) as the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit disembarks the ship, May 2, 2022. Arlington, with embarked 22nd MEU, is participating in exercise Alexander the Great 2022 under the command and control of Task Force 61/2. ATG22 is a bilateral U.S.-Greece (Hellenic) amphibious training event designed to exercise battalion-level command and control and company-level combined arms training in order to increase U.S. and Greek interoperability and demonstrate the trans-Atlantic relationship between U.S. Navy-Marine Corps and Hellenic Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 14:02 Photo ID: 7197842 VIRIN: 220502-N-PC065-1068 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 811.13 KB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 22nd MEU disembarks USS Arlington for exercise Alexander the Great 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.