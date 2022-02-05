Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU disembarks USS Arlington for exercise Alexander the Great 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    22nd MEU disembarks USS Arlington for exercise Alexander the Great 2022

    AEGEAN SEA

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220502-N-PC065-1047 AEGEAN SEA (May 2, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Britnee Locquiao, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, directs a forklift loading a trailer onto a landing craft, air cushion, assigned to ACU 4, in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) as the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit disembarks the ship, May 2, 2022. Arlington, with embarked 22nd MEU, is participating in exercise Alexander the Great 2022 under the command and control of Task Force 61/2. ATG22 is a bilateral U.S.-Greece (Hellenic) amphibious training event designed to exercise battalion-level command and control and company-level combined arms training in order to increase U.S. and Greek interoperability and demonstrate the trans-Atlantic relationship between U.S. Navy-Marine Corps and Hellenic Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) (Photo converted to black and white for creative purposes.)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU disembarks USS Arlington for exercise Alexander the Great 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    USN
    LPD 24
    22dMEU
    Alexander the Great 2022
    ATG22

