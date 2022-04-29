Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Moss answers questions about benefits at the R2PM Muster [Image 9 of 11]

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Moss answers questions about benefits at the R2PM Muster

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Noah Carlsson 

    368th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Moss answers questions about benefits at the R2PM Muster at the Milwaukee Reserve center on April 29, 2022. The R2PM muster was organized to provide resources and information to those wishing to join or reenlist in the U.S. Army Reserve.

    This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Moss answers questions about benefits at the R2PM Muster [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Retention
    Recruiting
    R2PM

