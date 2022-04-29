SFC Lowe attends the R2PM Muster

U.S. Army SFC Lowe, a retention NCO at the Milwaukee Reserve Center, poses for a photograph at the R2PM Muster on April 29, 2022. The R2PM muster was organized to provide resources and information to those wishing to join or reenlist in the U.S. Army Reserve.

