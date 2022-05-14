Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over Solano Open House [Image 5 of 9]

    Wings Over Solano Open House

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit performs a fly-by during Wings Over Solano at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14, 2022. The two-day event featured performances by the Wings of Blue parachute team, Team Travis Parade of Heavies, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Teams, as well as static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 08:06
    Photo ID: 7197538
    VIRIN: 220514-F-RU983-2123
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over Solano Open House [Image 9 of 9], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air Show
    jets"
    aircraft
    Military Photography
    "Heide Couch
    AF75

