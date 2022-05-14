A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit performs a fly-by during Wings Over Solano at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14, 2022. The two-day event featured performances by the Wings of Blue parachute team, Team Travis Parade of Heavies, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Teams, as well as static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 08:06
|Photo ID:
|7197537
|VIRIN:
|220514-F-RU983-2098
|Resolution:
|3600x5127
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wings Over Solano Open House [Image 9 of 9], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
