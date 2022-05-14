A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit performs a fly-by during Wings Over Solano at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 14, 2022. The two-day event featured performances by the Wings of Blue parachute team, Team Travis Parade of Heavies, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Teams, as well as static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.15.2022 08:06 Photo ID: 7197537 VIRIN: 220514-F-RU983-2098 Resolution: 3600x5127 Size: 2.61 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over Solano Open House [Image 9 of 9], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.