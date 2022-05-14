220514-N-DO281-1735

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2022) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Trevor Hartzner, center, signals how close the pallets are to a sliding pad-eye aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), May 14, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

