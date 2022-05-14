Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS

U.S. Air Force Maj. Marc Icban, 336th Training Squadron deputy commander, presents medals to the Mississippi Mud Bugs softball team during the Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., May 14, 2022. Over 600 athletes participated in the Summer Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

