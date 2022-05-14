U.S. Air Force Maj. Marc Icban, 336th Training Squadron deputy commander, presents a medal to Ryan Damico, Area 16 athlete, during the Special Olympics Mississippi Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., May 14, 2022. Over 600 athletes participated in the Summer Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

Date Taken: 05.14.2022
This work, Keesler hosts its 34th Annual SOMS [Image 17 of 17], by Kemberly Groue