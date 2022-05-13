MRF-D 22: Croc Response Osprey Rehearsals

U.S. Marines fly on MV-22 Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM-268), Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, during exercise Crocodile Response 22 off the coast of Darwin, NT, Australia, May 13, 2022. VMM 268 conducted refuel and food resupply from USS Ashland to demonstrate their capabilities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

